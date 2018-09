OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A raccoon survived a several-story fall from a building on the Jersey Shore and it was all caught on camera.

Onlookers gathered to watch as the animal climbed the Garden Plaza condos in Ocean City.

Video shows the raccoon suddenly jump off and fall into the sand below.

The crowd gasped and then cheered as the critter ran off, seemingly unharmed.

Earlier this summer, another raccoon became a social media sensation when it scaled a skyscraper in Minnesota.