NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Taste of Gramercy festival is back for its sixth year highlighting the neighborhood’s top culinary talent, all for a good cause.

For the sixth year, the event will showcase some of Gramercy’s top restaurants for New York City to enjoy.

Jack Logue, the executive chef of The Clocktower, and Greg Azzollini, executive chef of Paul & Jimmy’s Ristorante, joined Antonella Napolitano, board of directors for the Gramercy Neighborhood Associates, joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to show off some of this year’s culinary creations.

Net proceeds from this event will go to benefit healthy meal programs at local public schools, including PS 40 and School of the Future. In addition, all leftover food will go to feed the homeless via the Bowery Mission.

For more information, see gnaonline.org/togn2018.