NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two shooting incidents about nine hours apart left two men dead in separate incidents this weekend.

Police say the first incident happened Saturday shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Responding to a report of shots being fired, police found two men suffering gunshot wounds and transported them to University Hospital.

Elijah J. Roberts, 30, of Newark, was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. The second victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The second incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and South Street. Officers found two men suffering gunshot wounds and again transported the victims to University Hospital.

One man was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. His identity was not released by police pending notification of family. The other man involved in the second shooting was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents, which appear to be unrelated, are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.