NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly struck a deli in the Bronx around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The NYPD says a 28-year-old clerk was held up by man demanding money while armed with a black handgun. The suspect made off with $200 in cash and a box of cigars, fleeing on foot west on E. 170th Street.

The suspect is described as approximately 25-years-old, 5-foot 6-inches tall, 150 pounds with a mustache and a tattoo of a skull on his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, blue pants with white stripes on the sides and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

