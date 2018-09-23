  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Camden, Ferris wheel, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS Philly) – Seven people are safe Saturday night after they became stuck on a Ferris wheel at the Camden County Fair.

The Gloucester Township Police Department posted photos of the rescue on their Twitter page.

KYW-TV reports it took firefighters about 30 minutes to being all seven riders to safety.

Police say the occupied seats were at various heights, with one at the top “approximately 40 feet off the ground.” The Blackwood Fire Company told NJ.com that about six of the riders were children.

Fire crews used a tower ladder to rescue them. Police said all remained calm and were in good spirits. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the ride to malfunction.

It will remain closed pending repairs and an inspection.

