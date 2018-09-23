CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS Philly) – Seven people are safe Saturday night after they became stuck on a Ferris wheel at the Camden County Fair.

The Gloucester Township Police Department posted photos of the rescue on their Twitter page.

All riders have been removed from the ride there were no injuries pic.twitter.com/3LyuJvR3ke — GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) September 22, 2018

KYW-TV reports it took firefighters about 30 minutes to being all seven riders to safety.

Police say the occupied seats were at various heights, with one at the top “approximately 40 feet off the ground.” The Blackwood Fire Company told NJ.com that about six of the riders were children.

Fire crews used a tower ladder to rescue them. Police said all remained calm and were in good spirits. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the ride to malfunction.

It will remain closed pending repairs and an inspection.