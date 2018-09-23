NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This Tuesday, Broadway celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with the 2nd annual “Viva Broadway,” a free concert open to the public in Times Square.

Actress Bianca Marroquin and Martine Sainvil from The Broadway League joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to talk about this year’s event.

“Broadway is for everyone,” said Marroquin, noting part of the program’s goals is to make the Latino communities more aware of who is involved and what’s happening in the theaters’ shows. “This concert is to reach out and celebrate and support each other.”

The free concert will be held on Sept. 25, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Duffy Square at W. 46th St. and Broadway.

More information about the show is available on the Broadway League website.