Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

High pressure should keep us dry today, but it won’t be totally successful in keeping the clouds away. In addition to this, expect a steady breeze out of the east to keep things on the cool side. As for our temps, they’ll struggle once again in the 60s.

nu tu future rainfall rpm 9/24 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Showers and rain will push in tonight, but mainly late. Expect temps to fall into the low 60s or so.

nu tu tri state travel 14 9/24 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see occasional rain tomorrow with the heaviest stuff just off to our north and west. This could mean some localized flooding in these areas, so drivers beware. And it will be another struggle in the temperature department, but at this point it looks like we can climb to near normal in the low 70s.

As for Wednesday, we’ll be at risk for showers and storms, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. It will be warmer and sticky with highs in the low 80s.

