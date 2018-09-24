Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re starting off the morning and the work week with a few clouds & crisp temps…But there will be more clouds through the day, along with temps once again in the mid & upper 60s.

nu tu hour by hour 4 9/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

While most of the daytime hours should be dry, there could be some evening showers working in from the south & west. A better threat would be closer to midnight.

jl soaking rains 1 9/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tomorrow into Wednesday looks quite unsettled as a slow-moving frontal system will affect the region. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, but the main story will be wet & windy conditions. Wednesday will be warm & muggy with highs near 80, which could fuel some strong thunderstorms! Overall, expect the chance for periods of locally heavy rainfall.

nu tu 7day auto 23 9/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Keep the umbrella nearby and stay tuned for the latest!

