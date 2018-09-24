By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re starting off the morning and the work week with a few clouds & crisp temps…But there will be more clouds through the day, along with temps once again in the mid & upper 60s.

While most of the daytime hours should be dry, there could be some evening showers working in from the south & west. A better threat would be closer to midnight.

Tomorrow into Wednesday looks quite unsettled as a slow-moving frontal system will affect the region. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, but the main story will be wet & windy conditions. Wednesday will be warm & muggy with highs near 80, which could fuel some strong thunderstorms! Overall, expect the chance for periods of locally heavy rainfall.

Keep the umbrella nearby and stay tuned for the latest!