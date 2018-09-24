LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a baby girl found crawling across a busy New Jersey street was unharmed after a neighbor and passing motorist came to her aid.
The child was spotted around 5 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood, in southern New Jersey.
The motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon of Eatontown, said he saw the girl on Joe Parker Road and initially thought she was a toy.
The toddler somehow managed to leave her home through an unsecured screen door and started crossing the busy road.
“I wasn’t actually sure what it was or what was going on, but once I saw the baby move, just, my heart stopped, and I knew I had to do something,” Cannon told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “Hopefully I did the right thing.”
Cannon hopped out of his car while another car stopped traffic coming from the other direction.
“I yelled for the neighbors that I saw that were in their yard playing with their children. Someone actually came over, picked the child up, said it wasn’t her child. So we walked her over to the adjacent house, knocked on the door, the door was wide open. A toddler came and answered the door initially. Then the adult came. We explained to him what was going on and gave him his daughter back,” Cannon said. “Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”
Cannon has a 4-month-old of his own at home and said the sight was alarming.
“It was like a shock to the system. You have to be more aware of your surroundings and be able to pay a little more attention to your children. That’s basically what it comes down to,” Cannon said.
The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency is assisting in the investigation.
Only in America!!!! You sort of have to work to graduate High School, You need to work to graduate College. Have to pass a test to drive a car (ok.. not that tough of test by watching drivers), be 21 to drink, 18 to vote…. The point is there is some kind of requirement or test to do a lot of things in this Country… To be a Parent and be the prime example in raising and caring for Children…. Not one single requirement or test!!!!!! We are a Society if IDIOTS……
Her Mom was in the house on the cellphone texting.
good thing he got a picture first before leaping into action. what a hero.
Who took the photo????
It was a reenactment by the parent.
The photo you see was actually taken the day before. The guy picked up the baby after she had gotten outside again the next day. This is how we got the photo in the story. Don’t blame the guy for taking a photo before he saved he child.
I saw a video in China where a young woman was hit and then subsequently run over multiple times and nobody stopped. At least there are some decent people here
YOU CALL CPS YOU MORON, YOU DON’T GIVE THE CHILD BACK TO AN INCOMPETENT PARENT.
Why load the video graphic if there’s no video? It’s dumb to have it while we wait and think we can watch the video instead.