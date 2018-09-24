  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Lakewood, Local TV, Meg Baker

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a baby girl found crawling across a busy New Jersey street was unharmed after a neighbor and passing motorist came to her aid.

The child was spotted around 5 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood, in southern New Jersey.

baby I Knew I Had To Do Something: Driver Helps Rescue Baby Crawling Across Busy Road

Motorist Cory Cannon helped rescue a baby he spotted crawling across the road on Sept. 22 in Lakewood, N.J. (credit: Cory Cannon)

The motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon of Eatontown, said he saw the girl on Joe Parker Road and initially thought she was a toy.

The toddler somehow managed to leave her home through an unsecured screen door and started crossing the busy road.

“I wasn’t actually sure what it was or what was going on, but once I saw the baby move, just, my heart stopped, and I knew I had to do something,” Cannon told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “Hopefully I did the right thing.”

Cannon hopped out of his car while another car stopped traffic coming from the other direction.

“I yelled for the neighbors that I saw that were in their yard playing with their children. Someone actually came over, picked the child up, said it wasn’t her child. So we walked her over to the adjacent house, knocked on the door, the door was wide open. A toddler came and answered the door initially. Then the adult came. We explained to him what was going on and gave him his daughter back,” Cannon said. “Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”

Cannon has a 4-month-old of his own at home and said the sight was alarming.

“It was like a shock to the system. You have to be more aware of your surroundings and be able to pay a little more attention to your children. That’s basically what it comes down to,” Cannon said.

The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency is assisting in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments (9)
  1. JD Yank says:
    September 24, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Only in America!!!! You sort of have to work to graduate High School, You need to work to graduate College. Have to pass a test to drive a car (ok.. not that tough of test by watching drivers), be 21 to drink, 18 to vote…. The point is there is some kind of requirement or test to do a lot of things in this Country… To be a Parent and be the prime example in raising and caring for Children…. Not one single requirement or test!!!!!! We are a Society if IDIOTS……

    Reply Report comment
  2. Vernon Messer says:
    September 24, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Her Mom was in the house on the cellphone texting.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Sharon Toogood (@LiterallySharon) says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    good thing he got a picture first before leaping into action. what a hero.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Mark C. Lowe (@MCLowe) says:
    September 24, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Who took the photo????

    Reply Report comment
    1. Donny Dingle says:
      September 24, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      It was a reenactment by the parent.

      Reply Report comment
    2. Gary Siegel says:
      September 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      The photo you see was actually taken the day before. The guy picked up the baby after she had gotten outside again the next day. This is how we got the photo in the story. Don’t blame the guy for taking a photo before he saved he child.

      Reply Report comment
  5. Kevin Sanders says:
    September 24, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I saw a video in China where a young woman was hit and then subsequently run over multiple times and nobody stopped. At least there are some decent people here

    Reply Report comment
  6. Cappy Capistran says:
    September 24, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    YOU CALL CPS YOU MORON, YOU DON’T GIVE THE CHILD BACK TO AN INCOMPETENT PARENT.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Mesítis (@NYMesitis) says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Why load the video graphic if there’s no video? It’s dumb to have it while we wait and think we can watch the video instead.

    Reply Report comment

