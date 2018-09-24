  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released surveillance images of a man they say deliberately set a Bronx bodega on fire after a scuffle with one of its workers over the weekend.

Police say the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a 30-year-old bodega worker which escalated into a physical tussle around 6 a.m. Sunday. The same man returned to the same store on White Plains Road in the Olinville section later in the day and doused the front and inside of the store with a flammable liquid.
After igniting the substance, the suspect ran off as the bodega worker extinguished the blaze with water. No one was hurt in either encounter, and the store only suffered minor damage.
Police are looking for a black man in his 20s last seen wearing a black hoodie, denim vest, and blue pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
