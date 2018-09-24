  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Go ahead, book that Saturday morning tee time.

As it turns out, golfing is more than just a fun pastime. New research suggests it can also help you live longer.

Experts reviewed more than 300 studies on golfing and found that playing at least two and a half hours a week minimizes the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Doctors say ditching the golf cart will also help players get a better workout.

“Take your bag, carry it with you or get one of those push carts,” Dr. Dominic King from the Cleveland Clinic said. “That’s really the best way to burn the most calories but get the most fitness.”

While there isn’t a high risk of injury with golf, experts say golfers are more at risk of developing skin cancer. It’s important to take the necessary precautions like wearing sunscreen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s