NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Go ahead, book that Saturday morning tee time.

As it turns out, golfing is more than just a fun pastime. New research suggests it can also help you live longer.

Experts reviewed more than 300 studies on golfing and found that playing at least two and a half hours a week minimizes the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Doctors say ditching the golf cart will also help players get a better workout.

“Take your bag, carry it with you or get one of those push carts,” Dr. Dominic King from the Cleveland Clinic said. “That’s really the best way to burn the most calories but get the most fitness.”

While there isn’t a high risk of injury with golf, experts say golfers are more at risk of developing skin cancer. It’s important to take the necessary precautions like wearing sunscreen.