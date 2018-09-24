NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Less than a day after CBS2’s story about Bronx residents complaining that a recently beautified park turned into a magnet for homelessness, drug use, and unsanitary conditions, city responders were on the scene.

A makeshift encampment sprouted up less than a month after 50 roses were planted in Pelham Parkway Park as part of a rose garden. Just Saturday, the NYPD arrested two men for doing K-2 in the park.

“If you give them a dollar, you see them gone for a minute and then they come back and do their drugs right in the open,” Pelham Parkway resident Janice Fair said. “The K-2, they’re like zombies.”

Roxanne Delgado started the volunteer group “Friends of Pelham Parkway” a year ago in an effort to clean up the park.

“Not only are they not fully dressed, but they’re also conducting illegal activities,” she added. “Every morning I find alcohol, condoms, socks. Sometimes they’re passed out until 10 in the morning.”

On Monday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner returned to the park and spotted a New York City Parks Enforcement vehicle and officer.

Residents told Rozner they haven’t seen any enforcement presence in the park since June.

The city spent $1.5 million to renovate the park. Neighbors said they think part of the problem is that the park is open 24 hours a day, but the Parks Department clarified that the park is open from sunrise until 1 a.m.