NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two men who allegedly posed as police officers as they robbed a man in Queens.

The incident began at around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 aboard the southbound D train at Columbus Circle. That’s when the victim, 22, says three men approached him asking to buy drugs. The victim said no, and then one of the suspects grabbed his bag, which had money in it, police said. When the victim resisted, the three kept talking with him.

policeimpersonators NYPD: Robbers Follow Victim On Subway, Pretend To Be Police, Steal $1,200

(credit: NYPD)

The victim got off the subway at 36th Street in Queens and was followed by two of the suspects. Police say the two forced him into an alley on 35th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues, said they were undercover police officers, and one of them pulled out a knife. One of the suspects punched the victim and stole more than $1,200 from his bag, police said.

The suspects then took off. All of them are described as being in their mid-twenties. One of the suspects had distinct scars on his face, including a scar from his right eyebrow to his nose, another from the middle of his forehead to his nose, and a small circular scar on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  You can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.

 

