NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new images of person accused of spraying an unknown substance after getting into an argument with another subway rider.

Police say two passengers boarded a southbound 2 line subway train at the Beverley Road station in East Flatbush on Saturday, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

After getting into some kind of argument, one passenger sprays an unknown substance that made 15 passengers sick.

Police believe a man seen in a surveillance video was behind the incident that happened Saturday night around 9 p.m.

Video taken above ground near Nostrand Avenue shows several ambulances at the scene.

“They had them on stretchers when they pulled people out of the subway and put them on the bus,” said one witness describing the scene. “The EMT was telling them not to rub their faces, not to rub their face, their eyes and stuff.”

The affected passengers were treated for skin irritation at a nearby hospital, and all have since been released.

Police are talking to people who were at that station and are asking anyone who might have seen anything suspicious to give them a call.