NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thirty years after its original run, “Magnum, P.I.” is back tonight.

CBS2’s Alex Denis took a look at the remake and the other shows returning to CBS.

A new cast is giving the classic series a modern take. It’s still set in Hawaii, and the show features the fast cars and over-the-top action “Magnum, P.I.” fans are accustomed to.

Jay Hernandez takes on the iconic role as a decorated former Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator after coming home from fighting, this time in Afghanistan.

“People across the world have been watching this show for decades,” Hernandez said. “We’re stepping into that and updating it. Making it cool. making it awesome. Making it fun.”

The show will air at 9 p.m.

It’s also a much-anticipated night for fans of “The Big Bang Theory” – the final season kicks off at 8 p.m.

Season 11 ended with a beautiful moment as Sheldon and Amy finally got married. Will their family expand in season 12?

Then at 8:30 p.m., “Young Sheldon” airs.

Actor Iain Armitage stopped by CBS2 to talk about what’s in store this season.

“I love it because there are a lot of guest stars, one of them is Mckenna Grace, who is really sweet,” he said.

“Bull” returns for season three. Michael Weatherly’s character Dr. Jason Bull was last seen lying helplessly on the courthouse steps.

“We’re going to see a somewhat new and improved Dr. Bull, but then again, the man is hard wired for disaster,” Weatherly said.

The big question: Will the health scare soften him? You can find out tonight at 10 p.m.