  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 52-year-old woman has been charged in the knife attack on five people, including three newborn babies, at a New York City home that was apparently being used as an unlicensed nursery for new mothers and their children.

Prosecutors say Yufen Wang, of Flushing, Queens, was arraigned Monday on attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges. A message left with her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Wang is accused of stabbing and slashing a father, a female worker and three newborn babies inside the three-story residence in Queens early Friday. All were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Wang was apprehended in the building’s basement with self-inflicted wounds to her neck and wrist.

The motive for the attack is still unclear. Her next court date is Oct. 19.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s