WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Sources told CBS News Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was expecting to be fired Monday morning, but an update from the White House spared any decision until later this week.

Over the weekend, Rosenstein reportedly expressed thoughts about quitting his post, but he has not yet resigned.

Shortly before 1 p.m., White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump would meet with the Rosenstein on Thursday.

Statement on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: pic.twitter.com/yBgAydv9oR — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 24, 2018

“At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories,” said Sanders. “Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, DC.”

Rosenstein did not respond to reporters’ question when leaving his home in Bethesda, Maryland on Monday morning.

His expected dismissal comes after last week’s New York Times report that claimed he suggested taping President Donald Trump in the White House to “expose the chaos consuming the administration.”

The report also alleged Rosenstein discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office for being unfit.

Rosenstein has denied the reports.

Rosenstein is currently in charge of the Russia investigation. If he is fired or resigns, oversight of the probe by the Special Counsel Robert Mueller will pass to Solicitor General Noel Francisco.