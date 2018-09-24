NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were attacked and beaten unconscious in Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon by a suspect making “anti-sexual orientation statements.”

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Metropolitan Avenue.

Investigators say the man seen here approached the victims, a 29-year-old and a 34-year-old, while making comments before brutally attacked them, leaving both men unconscious.

The 29-year-old was left with a broken finger and the 34-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder.