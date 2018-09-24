  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Jobs, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Most of us have to work for a living, but that doesn’t mean we all have “conventional” jobs.

The financial news website 24/7 Wall Street reviewed job listing sites, online databases and occupation data to identify the weirdest job or job opening in every state.

In New York, it was “fortune cookie writer.”

In New Jersey, “gum buster” – the professional removal of chewing gum left under tables or on the street.

In Connecticut, the job of “telephone operator” was more nostalgic than “weird,” but someone still pays humans to lend a helping voice.

