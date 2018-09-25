by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect on and off rain, possibly heavy at times, into the afternoon. That said, there’s concern for some flooding, though it should be mainly localized. Outside of that, expect a slightly milder feel as our temps climb into the low 70s.

The rain will taper to showers and drizzle tonight with perhaps a little fog around the area. It will be on the balmy side, as well, with temps only dipping to around 70°.

We could see a stray shower early tomorrow morning, otherwise, it’s not until the afternoon and evening that we’ll see an organized line of showers and storms push through. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe, so damaging wind gusts and even a little hail are possible with these. Outside of that, expect warmer and muggier conditions with highs around 80°.

It looks like things will then improve on Thursday with partly sunny skies, less humid conditions, and cooler temps.