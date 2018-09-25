Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A wet one is on tap today. We have showers & storms passing by this morning and tapering off a bit this afternoon.

Some rain could cause a little local flooding but more widespread flooding is likely north of NYC. The day is not a total loss.

The front passes early enough for some of that afternoon clearing. Another piece of a related front comes around by Wednesday and temps will spike to near 80 degrees.

Rainfall totals will range from as little as .25″ up to 2″ or even more in the most rain soaked areas.

We don’t need it either with over an 8″ surplus this year. Have a good day, stay dry!

– G

