Breaking:Judge Sentences Bill Cosby To 3-10 Years In Prison
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey

BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain caused sporadic flooding through parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, trapping cars and complicating the ride home for countless drivers.

Check The Latest Weather Forecast

Video and photos show vehicles trapped along River Road in Bogota, including a taxi driver and elderly passenger who had to be rescued by police officers using a Humvee.

Flooding was also reported in nearby Hackensack, where members of the town’s fire department tended to drivers trapped along South Newman Street.

In North Bergen, Instagram user @Truckboylife posted video showing a minivan stranded by rising water levels as a tractor trailer lumbered ahead nearby.

CBS2’s John Elliot reported that rain would remain heavy at times into Tuesday evening, with the chance for flooding transitioning into a possible risk of thunderstorms for Wednesday.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing weather story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s