BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain caused sporadic flooding through parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, trapping cars and complicating the ride home for countless drivers.

Video and photos show vehicles trapped along River Road in Bogota, including a taxi driver and elderly passenger who had to be rescued by police officers using a Humvee.

Flooding was also reported in nearby Hackensack, where members of the town’s fire department tended to drivers trapped along South Newman Street.

Members of Marine One making a water rescues on South Newman pic.twitter.com/AvH6q7xKDO — Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) September 25, 2018

In North Bergen, Instagram user @Truckboylife posted video showing a minivan stranded by rising water levels as a tractor trailer lumbered ahead nearby.

CBS2’s John Elliot reported that rain would remain heavy at times into Tuesday evening, with the chance for flooding transitioning into a possible risk of thunderstorms for Wednesday.

