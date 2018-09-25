NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Heavy storms that soaked our region created problems for commuters on the New York City subway.
Heavy rains caused service disruptions Tuesday afternoon on the C and E line due to water flowing into the 23rd Street station. Service has since resumed.
Other passengers took to Twitter to post videos of water streaming down in some stations.
Twitter user @mandidurresnyc posted a video of brown water flowing onto the platform and into the tracks from the ceiling of the 50th Street E train stop.
Twitter user @VEPritchard posted video of it “raining a bit” at the southbound 50th Street 1 train station.
Click here to check the current forecast.
Just last week, another round of heavy rains soaked the subways, prompting another round of commuter outcry on social media.