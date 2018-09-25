NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Heavy storms that soaked our region created problems for commuters on the New York City subway.

Heavy rains caused service disruptions Tuesday afternoon on the C and E line due to water flowing into the 23rd Street station. Service has since resumed.

C and E train service has resumed.https://t.co/YrCMV8KRFh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 25, 2018

Other passengers took to Twitter to post videos of water streaming down in some stations.

@MTA @ABC7NY @CBSNewYorkth this is what's goin on at 50st 8 ave st E train. pic.twitter.com/AfNkDu0Jid — Mandi (@mandidurresnyc) September 25, 2018

Twitter user @mandidurresnyc posted a video of brown water flowing onto the platform and into the tracks from the ceiling of the 50th Street E train stop.

Hey @Gothamist, it’s uhhh, raining a bit at 50th street pic.twitter.com/T7UG4J6sSl — Val (@VEPritchard) September 25, 2018

Twitter user @VEPritchard posted video of it “raining a bit” at the southbound 50th Street 1 train station.

Just last week, another round of heavy rains soaked the subways, prompting another round of commuter outcry on social media.