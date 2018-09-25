TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey have released a sketch of a home invasion suspect.

The man allegedly broke into a home in Tenafly around 8 p.m. Saturday.

He was confronted by a resident and ran away. No one was hurt.

Police believe the suspect may have been accompanied by at least two other people operating a black Dodge Magnum with a New York registration.

Anyone with information should call the Tenafly Police Department at 201-568-5100 or email Det. Sgt. Wayne Hall at whall@tenafly.net.