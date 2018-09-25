NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, and experts say the gridlock in New York City is likely to be even worse than years past.

Drivers face bumper-to-bumper traffic, bustling streets and barricades.

“The traffic is not moving at all. We take two, three, four minutes, five minutes before we cross one light,” said bus driver Fediga Mohammad.

Traffic expert Sam Schwartz, also known as “Gridlock Sam,” told CBS2 the road closures that allow dignitaries and delegations to move around Manhattan are only part of the problem.

“It’s Uber, it’s Lyft, it’s Via,” he said. “But it’s also we have more people than ever before. We have loads of micro deliveries – everybody’s getting the tiniest thing delivered in a big truck.”

The convenience of home deliveries from companies like Amazon and Fresh Direct means an inconvenience for those who share the roads. Big trucks have to double-park on top of lanes already closed for motorcades and emergency vehicles.

“One of the problems we have right now is the traffic speeds have plummeted prior to the United Nations. In Midtown, they’re 4.7 miles an hour, that’s walking speed,” Schwartz said. “Today and for the whole week, it will be 3 mph, 2 mph. When the president’s moving, it will be 0 mph.”

The Department of Transportation encourages drivers to ditch their car keys. That’s what Robert Ball, of Tudor City, is doing.

“I have a three-part commute: bike to subway to bus. It will take me about an hour,” he said. “It’s kind of a big imposition on the neighborhood, but it’s also a big commitment on the part of New York to make sure this happens. So it’s a big deal.”

