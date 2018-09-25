NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump addressed leaders from around the world at the United Nations Tuesday morning.

Trump praised the work his administration has done so far, especially pertaining to relations with North Korea.

It was his second time addressing the UN General Assembly. In his speech, he stood up for American ideals and American borders, calling on other nations to “make their countries great again.”

The speech started with a little boasting.

“In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said. “America, so true.”

The remark drew laughter from the audience at the United Nations.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” said Trump.

From there, the speech quickly turned serious.

“We are standing up for America, and the American people and we are also standing up for the world,” Trump said.

The president touted what he called numerous accomplishments that have yielded “incredible change,” starting with North Korea and his high-profile meeting in June with Kim Jong Un.

“The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction. Nuclear testing has stopped. Hostages released, remains of fallen heroes returned home,” he said.

Trump reiterated that more needs to be done and until then sanctions will stay in place.

He then turned his focus to the Middle East.

“We will continue to work with allies to end radical Islamic terrorism,” he said, and called the ongoing tragedy in Syria “heartbreaking.”

“Rest assued the United States will respond if chemical weapons are used by the Assad regime,” he said.

Trump called out Iran for spreading mayhem in the Middle East, and touted pulling the United States out of what he called the “horrible” 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction. They do not respect their neighbors, or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations,” he said.

Trump also turned his attention to illegal immigration and the migration crisis, saying the only solution is to help people build more hopeful futures in their home countries.

Trump said America would no longer be taken advantage of when it comes to trade. He specifically mentioned just-announced tariffs on Chinese-made goods, saying the trade imbalance is not acceptable.