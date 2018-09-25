WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A woman who was violently arrested on a Wildwood beach over Memorial Day Weekend has been indicted.

Emily Weinman is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and obstruction.

The confrontation began when police questioned the 20-year-old about there being alcohol containers on the beach. She underwent two breathalyzer tests but refused to tell the officers her name.

As the situation escalates, an officer can be seen on video punching Weinman in the head while restraining her.

Police later said that she kicked and spit at the officers.

In an interview with CBS News, Weinman defended her actions.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing.