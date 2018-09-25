Breaking: Judge Sent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hopes to return from a wrist injury this week and start in the AL wild-card game on Oct. 3.

Gregorius hurt his right wrist Saturday when he slid headfirst on Aaron Hicks’ 11th-inning double to score the run that clinched a postseason berth. An MRI on Sunday revealed a small tear.

gettyimages 1038084360 Yankees Gregorius Hopes To Return From Wrist Injury This Week

Gregorius scores the game winning run on Aaron Hicks’ RBI double in the eleventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“It feels way better,” Gregorius said before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “Feeling stronger. More movement. It’s a big step to go forward.”

He is hitting .268 with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs. The 28-year-old had a cortisone shot and will be examined by team doctors Wednesday.

“He felt significantly better with some of the range of motion things he’s able to do,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I would also temper it. The true indicator will come Wednesday when he’s re-evaluated and we see how he does.”

Slick-fielding but weak-hitting Adeiny Hechavarria started at second in Monday’s series opener. Rookie Gleyber Torres slide over from second and be replaced there by Neil Walker.

Also, Boone said he is not close to deciding on his started for the wild-card game from among J.A Happ, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino.

Severino starts Tuesday followed by Tanaka and CC Sabathia. Happ started on Sunday.

