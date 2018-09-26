Filed Under:CBS2 weather forecast, Local TV

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s going to feel more like late August this afternoon as we climb into the low 80s. It will be on the muggy side, too, so don’t be surprised if you work up a little sweat. In addition to this, expect an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but mainly late.

A more organized line of showers and storms will push through our northwest suburbs early this evening and eventually the city and southeast suburbs. There is a risk for severe weather, too, with the potential for damaging wind gusts. The good news is, the second half of the night will quiet down.

It will be partly sunny, cooler, and less humid tomorrow. And we should stay dry for the most part, but some rain will swing through at night and into Friday morning before we dry things out again. Highs Thursday and Friday will be closer to normal in the low 70s and 60s. 

 

