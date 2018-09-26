NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a suspect has surrendered to the NYPD in connection to a beating in Williamsburg that left two men unconscious over the weekend while the attacker allegedly used anti-gay slurs.

Brandon McNamara, 25, of Queens, is expected to be charged with two counts of second-degree hate crime assault and eight other related charges.

McNamara turned himself in at 8 a.m. Wednesday and made no statements to police. NYPD officials noted he had no prior criminal record.

The attack happened Sunday just before 1 p.m. on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.

Investigators say the man approached the victims, a 29-year-old and a 34-year-old, while making comments before brutally attacked them.

The 29-year-old was left with a broken finger and the 34-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder.