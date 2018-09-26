NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The American Automobile Association says drivers are relying too heavily on new safety technology.

The group warns many people are “unaware of the safety limitations” of these features, including blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and forward collision warning.

AAA says the lack of understanding can lead to misuse and over-reliance, which could result in a crash.

“When properly utilized, ADAS technologies have the potential to prevent 40 percent of all vehicle crashes and nearly 30 percent of traffic deaths. However, driver understanding and proper use is crucial in reaping the full safety benefits of these systems,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Findings from this new research show that there is still a lot of work to be done in educating drivers about proper use of ADAS technologies and their limitations.”

The organization urges drivers to learn about their vehicle’s safety features before driving it off the lot.

More than 37,400 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2016 – up five percent from 2015, according to AAA.