Filed Under:Dunkin' Donuts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dunkin’ Donuts wants to be a first-name basis.

The chain is changing its name to simply Dunkin’.

The company says it wants to be known for its beverages, like coffee and tea, and its other food items.

But doughnut fans, do not fear. The chain still plans to serve its signature treats.

The company began as “Open Kettle” in 1948 and was renamed “Dunkin’ Donuts” in 1950. Since then, it has grown to more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries.

The name change will go into effect in January 2019.

