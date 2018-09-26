  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The mayor and fire commissioner will be on hand Wednesday as the FDNY dedicates a plaque to Firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death in the line of duty last spring.

The 14-year veteran plunged five stories while fighting a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Ridgewood, Queens.

He left behind a wife, Marie, and 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.

The 42-year-old was remembered as a husband, father, volunteer and talented drummer in a heavy metal band.

Wednesday’s ceremony will be held around 11 a.m. at Engine 286 and Ladder 135 in Queens.

