NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some 30,000 fitness trackers are being recalled due to a burn risk.

(credit: CPSC.gov)

The devices are made by Provata Health and are black, blue or green.

The company gave them away as part of a promotion between August of last year and this July.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Provata has received 13 reports of the device overheating during use, or while charging. In three cases users suffered burns on their wrists.

If you have one of the devices you should immediately stop wearing or charging it. You then should contact the company at 1-888-343-9820 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday-Friday to get a free replacement.

