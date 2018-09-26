Toronto, Canada (CBS Local)- Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte has plenty on his plate on a day-to-day basis.
He has to make sure that the Astros relievers get warmed up and are ready to go prior to entering any game. But, his game day duties didn’t stop him from having a catch with a fan prior to Tuesday night’s games against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the process of that catch, he helped fix the young fan’s throwing motion.
In a video posted to Twitter by user Mike Conley, Bracamonte can be seen walking over to the wall separating fans from the field and showing the youngster how to keep his hand inside his elbow when throwing.
The act of kindness has quickly gone viral on social media, leading other Astros fans to tell their stories of interactions with Bracamonte. One fan’s daughter wore a shirt saying “I literally LOVE Javier Bracamonte”. The bullpen catcher responded in kind with a matching shirt of his own.
Another fan said that Bracamonte not only signed a baseball for his kids, but also made sure to give them water while they sat outside in the Florida heat.
Bracamonte’s wife, Katie, responded to Conley’s post explaining why he feels the need to help out the young fans of the game.
It seems that acts like these are the norm for Bracamonte since he began working for the Astros in 2001.