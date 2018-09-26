NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jacob deGrom was dominant in what likely was his final pitch for the NL Cy Young Award, throwing eight stellar innings and leaving with a major league-best 1.70 ERA as the New York Mets blanked the Atlanta Braves 3-0 Thursday night.

DeGrom (10-9) made his final regular-season start, striking out 10 and allowing just two singles against the NL East champions. He retired the final 20 hitters after allowing a single to Johan Camargo.

DeGrom gave up no more than three runs in his last 29 starts to extend his own single-season record. The All-Star ace also matched the overall mark set by Jake Arrieta in 2015-16.

The Braves (89-69) had a six-game winning streak snapped. They began the day two games behind the Cubs for the best record in the NL.

DeGrom recorded his 11th double-digit strikeout game this season and 32nd of his career. Most of his strikeouts came on sliders in the low-90s mph and his velocity was in the high 90s on his fastball throughout the night.

DeGrom received numerous ovations from the crowd of 23,205, even when he struck out in the seventh. By the eighth, the crowd was hanging on every pitch and, after he fanned Tyler Flowers for the third time, the fans began “MVP” chants.

As the Mets batted in the eighth, the crowd began chanting “We Want Jake” and booed when Seth Lugo entered. Lugo finished off deGrom’s latest gem by tossing a scoreless ninth for his third save.

DeGrom also won for the first time in six starts against Atlanta this year. He allowed four runs in 41 innings against the Braves.

Dominic Smith drove in the first run with an RBI single in the sixth off Luke Jackson (1-2).

Smith’s hit was enough for deGrom, who allowed one or no runs in 18 of 32 starts this year, the most in the National League.

Michael Conforto hit his career-high 28th homer in the eighth with a long drive off Kyle Wright. Two batters later Smith homered to make it 3-0.

HONORARY COACH

Ozzie Virgil Sr. was an honorary coach and exchanged lineup cards. Virgil, 86, was the first Dominican-born player in the major leagues when he made his debut for the New York Giants in 1956. During an eight-year career with the Giants in New York and San Francisco, Detroit, the Kansas City Athletics, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, Virgil appeared at catcher, third base and outfield. He currently serves as a special catching instructor for New York’s teams in the Dominican Summer League and has spent the last 11 seasons doing so.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets third baseman and team captain David Wright was active but did not play again Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (9-8, 4.13 ERA) makes his final regular-season start Thursday. He is 9-6 with a 2.42 ERA in 24 career appearances against the Mets.

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (6-9, 6.25) concludes a disappointing first season of a two-year deal for New York. He is 4-1 with a 3.11 ERA in his seven starts

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)