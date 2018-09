LAVALLETTE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Lavalette or Lavallette?

A road sign in New Jersey is getting some attention.

The state put up the sign on Route 37, heading from Tom’s River to the Barrier Islands.

Can you spot the problem?

The Borough of Lavallette is supposed to have two Ls in the middle.

CBS2 asked the state who made the mistake and why no one caught it. They say it’s being looked into.