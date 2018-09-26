  • TV10/55On Air

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Israeli man found with a fake bomb at a New Jersey airport earlier this month won’t face criminal prosecution.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police had taken 50-year-old Alon Felman into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sept. 4.

Felman reportedly told police he was a trainer who was en route to help local police as part of a training seminar in Panama City, Florida and the material was to be used in training.

He was accused of creating a false public alarm and interfering with transportation after a replica of an improvised explosive device was found in his carry-on luggage.

There was no evacuation of Newark’s Terminal C, but police said the third level was closed for a brief time. He had just arrived in Newark from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Essex County prosecutors say the charges against Felman were dismissed after authorities determined he had a legitimate purpose for possessing the device and that it wasn’t something that could explode.

