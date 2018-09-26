  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down the man behind nearly a dozen burglaries in Queens.

Authorities say he targeted 11 homes since July 22, most recently to September 22.

queens burglary pattern nypd Search For Burglary Suspect Crawling Through Windows In Queens

Police are trying to track down the man behind nearly a dozen home burglaries in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

In the first two incidents, he entered through unlocked doors. In the subsequent incidents, he crawled through windows.

Police said the suspect got away with more than $9,700 cash, $1,500 worth in jewelry and a credit card.

A surveillance photo shows him using the stolen credit card on Euclid Avenue. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and headphones.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

