President Says Past Allegations Against Him Affect His Views Of Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh
Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNews) – President Trump admitted in a freewheeling press conference Wednesday that the sexual misconduct allegations against him do affect how he views the allegations against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump’s remarks came hours after a third women came forward to make claims of misconduct against Kavanaugh. On Thursday, attorney Michael Avenatti released a sworn declaration from Julie Swetnick, who claims Kavanaugh was “present” when she was “gang raped” at a party in high school. Kavanaugh is expected to testify, along with his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, before the Senate Judiciary Committee after 10 a.m. Thursday.

The president said the allegations against him do affect his views, given that the charges against him are “false.”

READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM

