NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amazon opened its first “Amazon 4-Star” store in downtown Manhattan on Thursday.

The SoHo retailer will carry only items that Amazon customers have rated four stars or above.

The company says the store will carry everything from kitchen products to electronics and toys.

Amazon has already entered the brick and mortar market with Amazon Books stores and Amazon Go stores. The online giant bought Whole Foods grocery stores last year.