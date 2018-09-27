WATCH LIVESupreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Testifies Before Senate Committee About Sex Abuse Allegation
Filed Under:Amber Alert

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Washington County Sheriffs Office has issued an AMBER Alert for a child reported abducted from eastern upstate New York.

Malaya M. Johnson is approximately 12-year-old and described as having long brown hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 0 inches and weighing 115 pounds.

malaya m johnson Amber Alert Issued For Taken 12 Year Old

Malaya M. Johnson (credit: Washington County Sheriffs Office)

She was last seen wearing light red jeans, a white tank top and carrying a light colored backpack on Oak Street in Hudson Falls.

According to police, she was seen getting into a newer model red Ford Mustang possibly heading to New York City.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Washington County Sheriffs Office at (866) 697-2623 (NYS-AMBER) or dial 911 to report a sighting.

