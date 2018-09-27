NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Radio host Craig Carton was expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon to face charges related to a multi-million dollar ticket Ponzi scheme.

Police say Carton, along with alleged partner Michael Wright, are accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with a scheme to solicit investors to fund a purported business buying and reselling blocks of tickets to music, entertainment, and sporting events.

He allegedly solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises purportedly engaged in purchasing and reselling large blocks of concert tickets for substantial profits, either on his own or through Joseph Meli, attributed as a New York-based businessman.

VIEW: U.S. District Court Southern District Of New York Complaint (pdf)

Carton, a former morning show radio shock jock on Sports Radio WFAN with Boomer Esiason, was arrested in September 2017 and later entering a plea of not guilty.

Starting from August 2016, he’s accused of running the operation with Wright allegedly using about $4.6 million of investors’ money, promising A-list concert tickets. Instead, prosecutors say Carton used the money to pay gambling debts.

He left WFAN shortly after the arrest.