NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed on board the F train Wednesday in Queens, and police are searching for the suspect.

Police said the 49-year-old victim got into a verbal argument with another man around 5 p.m. at the 75th Avenue subway station on Queens Boulevard.

The suspect then stabbed the man in the chest and leg before exiting the train, police said. Sources told CBS2 the suspect had been fighting with a female passenger and the victim intervened on her behalf.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 45 years old, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a tan cap, gray sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.