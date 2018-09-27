NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio joined officials with the FDNY to honor fallen member Deputy Chief Michael Fahy with a plaque and street dedication Thursday.

The 17-year veteran was killed in September 2016 when a marijuana grow house exploded in the Bronx.

Fahy, 44, left behind a wife, two sons and one daughter.

Two men pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in his death and were sentenced last month.

De Blasio and Fire Commission Daniel Nigro are presiding over Thursday’s ceremony at Battalion 19, Engine 75 and Ladder 33 in the Bronx.

On Wednesday, the FDNY also honored Firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death in the line of duty last spring.