WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a woman accusing him of sexual assaulting her in high school, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the country’s highest court is now facing allegations from a total of five women.

The first came from Dr. Ford 11 days ago. Since, two more women have come forward, and Senators have received two more anonymous complaints.

In all five cases, Judge Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

During an 80-minute press conference Wednesday night, President Trump said he wants to hear Ford and Kavanaugh testify before he makes any decisions about his nominee’s future.

“I can always be convinced. I have to hear it,” he said.

Asked whether there’s a scenario under which he might withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, the president replied, “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure.”

The 21 senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee will each get five minutes to question Ford and another five for Kavanaugh. However, they plan to cede most of their time to Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, hired to be the face of the Republican Party during the hearing when she questions both Ford and Kavanaugh. Democrats will ask their own questions.

“I’d like to see Dr. Ford treated as if she were my daughter, but I’d like to see Judge Kavanaugh treated as if he were my son,” Sen. John Kennedy said.

In her prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing, Ford says, “I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming.”

Ford revealed her identity 11 days ago in an interview with The Washington Post. She had anonymously sent a letter to the Senate committee earlier in the summer listing her allegations.

“I was never at any such party,” Kavanaugh said in an interview with his wife earlier this week.

In his prepared remarks, Kavanaugh says, “I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.” He has also denied all allegations put forward by other women.

In a sworn statement, 55-year-old Julie Swetnick alleges that in high school, Kavanaugh would “drink excessively” and “engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.”

“He has never met this woman. He doesn’t know miss Swetnick. He didn’t go to parties with her, and we already have – I’ve received calls, myself, from women and men who went to high school with him, no one knows this woman,” Kavanaugh’s attorney, Beth Wilkinson said.

Kavanaugh says the allegation is “from the Twilight Zone” and it “never happened.”

Of the five people who have made allegations, only Ford will testify at Thursday’s hearing, but the committee may ask Kavanaugh about the other accusations that have surfaced.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Ford will go first and has asked that Kavanaugh not be in the room. He will go second.

