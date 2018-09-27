NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Murphy Brown is back!

Thirty years after its debut, a reboot of the hit comedy debuts Thursday night on CBS2.

Brown, played by Candice Bergen, did not shy away from tough topics as a fierce, fictional newswoman.

Now, the current-day revival takes her out of retirement and into a world of 24-hours news and social media.

Joe Regalbuto, Faith Ford and Grant Shaud all reprise their roles as the news team working on “Murphy in the Morning” in front of a packed house.

“It just doesn’t get any better than working with these guys,” Shaud said.

There are also a few new faces. Jake McDorman plays Brown’s son, all grown up and working for a competitor station.

The Washington watering hole, Phil’s Bar, is now Phillis’ – run by Tyne Daly.

Despite these changes, the crew worked meticulously to make the set as identical as possible.

In fact, the show shoots in Queens and the cast invited CBS2’s Alex Denis to check it out.

Inside Stage K, open the door and find Brown’s town home, virtually untouched.

“When Faith and I first saw the town house set finished, we burst into tears,” said Bergen

As far as recreating the same chemistry, just listen to Regalbuto describe the first table read.

“Bang – the same laughs, the same gestures. It was a joy,” he said.

Six original show writes returned, including the show’s creator, Diane English.

“I think it’s important to see somebody Murphy’s age doing her job, doing it really well,” she said.

With current events as the subject, Ford said, “I always hope they won’t take it for real. But you know what, they did back then.”

Asked whether she thinks President Donald Trump will respond to the show, Bergen said, “Well, we’ll just see, won’t we?”

Either way, Bergen the actress and Brown the journalist will take it head-on.

“The show is very fearless in where it goes. We’ll see, we may pay for that,” she added.

“Murphy Brown” premieres Thurday at 9:30 p.m. after “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” The first episode will be an extra five minutes longer, with “SWAT” beginning at 10:05 p.m.