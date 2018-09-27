KAIKOURA, NEW ZEALAND (CBSNewYork) – Some kayakers were out on the water in New Zealand around lunchtime when they say they saw some seals swimming near them.

Then one of the seals decided that he didn’t like their company.

A seal hurled an octopus right at one of the kayakers, getting him right in the face, and it was all caught on GoPro.

The man wasn’t injured – but was definitely stunned.

“Wrong place, right time,” said kayaker Kyle Mulinder on his Instagram account. “Yes I got slapped in the face with an octopus by the seal! I know crazy right.

“After a fun paddle around the peninsula catching waves we spotted a giant male seal fighting an octopus,” he said. “Before we knew it the fight came to us and well the rest is slap to the face. I’m not sure who got more of a surprise the seal, the octopus or me. Either way the octopus held onto the bottom of kayak for some time before our guide was able to get it off with his paddle then it swam away to fight another day. True story.”