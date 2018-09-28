By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another wet start to your Friday, and yes it could be heavy at times. Expect some heavy downpours as a vigorous low pressure system rides along a front right over the Tri-State.

We could see 2 inches or more in a heavy downpour, but if you are under a heavy band of training showers that number could go up. Not everyone will see big rain, but everyone has the chance.

The NWS has issued a Flood Watch & Flash Flood watch that covers the majority of our area, but excludes far south, and far northern areas. The afternoon is much better with skies clearing out. An awesome weekend awaits.